Stand by my statement, says woman linked to CD scandal

Refuting media reports of her U-turn, the woman linked to the CD scandal involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said she stood by her earlier statements.

"I appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to seek time to provide some of the information (it had sought). However, I have not made any other statement. I stand by the statements I made earlier," she said.

Read | SIT conducting Jarkiholi CD case probe impartially, says Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood

After her visit to the SIT office in Adugodi on Monday, some media reports speculated that she was withdrawing the earlier statement. Reacting to the reports, she issued a video statement.

"There are speculations that I made the previous statement under duress and that after talking to my parents, I would be going back on my words. This is not true,” she said.

She said she had informed her lawyer about appearing before the SIT. “I have also complained to City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant about the authorities not questioning Ramesh Jarkiholi. Jarkiholi is feigning Covid illness to evade an inquiry and may have created these rumours,” she said, alleging another conspiracy.