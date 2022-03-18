Start delivering Budget promises from April 1, CM Bommai tells babus

CM Basavaraj Bommai has written to heads of all departments, asking them to start issuing government orders from April 1, so that promises made in the 2022-23 Budget get implemented.

“Citing specific programmes and projects, Bommai instructed officials to prepare action plans and issue government orders to start implementing them right away from April 1,” according to a statement from the CM’s office.

‘Chief engineers have become law unto themselves’

Chief engineers today have become a law unto themselves. Whatever the percentage of commission is, there is corruption, BJP member Lehar Singh Siroya told the Council on Thursday.

He was speaking during the budget debate in the Council. Raising concerns over Hebbal Circle in Bengaluru, Singh said the junction had become a bottleneck and needed attention immediately.

He urged the government to improve infrastructure in Victoria Hospital, which caters to people from poor financial backgrounds. The police department needed a clean-up too, as there was rampant nepotism involved in transfers in the department, the senior MLC pointed out.

Funds in departments: PAC chief seeks report

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson Krishna Byre Gowda told the Assembly that he has sought a report from the finance department on the total amount of funds that are parked in various departments.

“An audit is required. I and H K Patil (senior MLA), who are in the PAC, have asked the finance department for a report on this,” he said. Gowda said this when Patil pointed out that funds are transferred in the month of March every fiscal to show an increase in expenditure. Funds are merely moved from one place to another, Patil said.

