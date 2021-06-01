Start genomic sampling of paediatric Covid-19 samples, check antibodies in children immediately: TAC

Amidst a slew of recommendations made by the Karnataka Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on the third wave and its impact on children, the body has asked the state to immediately start genomic sampling of paediatric Covid-19 samples and check coronavirus antibodies in children.

The TAC meeting held on Sunday was related to the possible next wave, existing lockdown in the state, the vulnerability of children in the next wave, testing and vaccination strategy, reopening of schools, the conduct of examinations during the current scenario, and clinical preparedness for the next wave, etc. After many rounds of discussions, the following recommendations were made:

Continuation of lockdown in the State

TAC found that the state as on May 30, had 20,372 new cases, of which Bengaluru Urban had 4,734 cases, and active cases were around 3,42,010. Bengaluru Urban had 1,62,625 cases. The State test positivity rate (TPR) was 15 per cent, and the case fatality rate (CFR) was 1.87 per cent. "The current lockdown is till June 7. The general advisory from the Government of India recommends the continuation of restrictions till the end of June 2021 on the condition, in the districts having a TPR of more than 10 per cent and oxygenated bed occupancy of more than 60 per cent," the TAC report said.

"In this context, TAC recommends further continuation of lockdown in a stricter form in the state as a whole “placing lives before livelihoods” to achieve – TPR < 5 per cent, daily new cases - < 5,000 and CFR <1 per cent. This shall be reviewed on a weekly basis for any relaxations and concessions. Whenever unlocking is considered, the approach used in 2020 from June-November shall be used as a basis for a graded and phase-wise relaxation of imposed restrictions that shall be carefully allowed," the report further added.

Exams for classes 10 and 12

The experts said that conducting board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 in the current scenario of Covid-19 in the state is very challenging and if the examinations are to be conducted it is strongly recommended to provide “a special SOP” for this purpose. The teachers shall be well trained, and necessary facilities should be arranged, the report said. It recommended a special vaccination drive to be planned to provide at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine to all those engaged in examination work and engage those who are already vaccinated.

Next wave of Covid-19

The ongoing second wave of Covid-19 in the state is expected to recede by the end of June 2021. Between the first and second waves of Covid-19, the increase in magnitude of the problem in the paediatric population was as follows: 0-9 years age group: 4 per cent increase in mortality and 43 per cent rise in the number of cases, and 10-19 years age group: 6 per cent increase in mortality and 60 per cent rise in the number of cases, TAC observed.

Based on the current data of Covid-19 disease, testing, vaccination, the Karnataka government's Covid-19 surveys 1 and 2, waning of Covid-19 antibodies in the infected individuals, reinfections, mobility in the districts, Covid appropriate behaviour (CAB) in the populations, etc, the TAC drew the conclusions that the next wave of Covid-19 in the state is expected during October- November, 2021.

TAC recommended that the intervening period of four months shall be used to ramp up clinical facilities, training and deployment of human resources, etc and fulfill other related requirements. "There shall be special attention to meet the requirements of facilities for clinical management of Covid-19 in children at the Community Health Centre, taluk, and district levels. As parents may act as caregivers in the hospitals, this shall be factored in the planning for PPE kits, N-95 masks, resting facilities in the hospitals, etc," the TAC report noted.

Procure Pfizer vaccine for children

Sampling for genomic sequencing (for variants of virus) and serology (anti-covid antibodies) from children shall be started immediately. "The Government of Karnataka shall seek from the Government of India on priority vaccines recommended for use in children like from Pfizer and others, and start vaccination in children. A letter from Government of Karnataka shall be sent to Government of India immediately in this regard," the report said.

The testing coverage shall improve once the imposed restrictions and lockdown are removed. Vulnerable groups in the age group of 18-44 years, particularly parents of school going children, shall receive the vaccine on priority.