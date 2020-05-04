Start preparations for SSLC exam, officials told

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 04 2020, 22:24 ist
  • updated: May 04 2020, 22:29 ist

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has instructed all district-level officials to start preparations to conduct SSLC examinations which were postponed due to the lockdown.

The minister held a video conference with the deputy directors of the Department of Public Instruction on Monday. Kumar asked the officials to ensure all necessary safety measures at examination centres, keeping the post lockdown situation and the Covid-19 pandemic in mind.

“As per the opinions gathered, students wanted the examinations to be held and we need to be prepared for the same,” said the minister.

Kumar directed the officials to keep sanitisers, masks and thermal readers ready at the examination centres. Temperature check for students would be mandatory during the examination.

“Each student should be checked thoroughly before entering the exam hall and in case of fever, such students should be allowed to sit separately to write the exams,” said the minister. The examination centres located in containment zones will be shifted to safe zones. During the video conference, the minister directed the officials to take the necessary measures with this regard.

The number of students in one hall will be reduced from the 24, to maintain social distancing. The minister asked the commissioner to submit a proposal on conducting exam for students in their hometowns, if they have reached there, due to the lockdown.

The minister said that the time-table will be announced only after officials ensure that all safety measures are in place.

