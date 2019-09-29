State cops to be trained in foreign institutes

The state government is planning to send police officials including constables to foregin training institutions to learn various methods of solving crimes.

Speaking after receiving the guard of honour at the passing out-parade of the sixth batch of Civilian Police Constables at the Temporary Training school in Hubballi on Sunday, Bommai said the government is planning to police officials to Scotland Yard, USA Police Academy, Australian Police and others, which are known for their crime detection, forensics, and use of technology for better policing.