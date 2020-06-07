State Covid tally goes up by 239

The state reported 239 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, which is the lowest number recorded in the last five days, but is the seventh highest single-day rise in the state’s ongoing pandemic so far.

The maximum number of the new cases were registered in Kalaburagi and Yadgir (with 39 each), followed by Belagavi with 38 cases.

A majority of cases (183) are returnees travelling back to Karnataka from states, including 177 individuals who came from Maharashtra. A further nine cases are international travellers, all of whom came from Kuwait (5) or the United Arab Emirates.

Two individuals were identified as having the disease after health officials discovered that they had Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and 10 were identified as positive after they showed symptoms of Influenza Like Illness (ILI).

The addition of new cases keeps Kalaburgi at the top stop with 660 total cases, trailed by Yadagiri with 515 cases. According to the State War Room data, the doubling rate of these two districts have five and eight days respectively.

The most problematic district in the state, as per State War Room charts is Udupi, which has been beset by a swarm of cases.