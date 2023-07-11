State Education policy likely next yr: K'taka minister

State Education policy likely next year, says Karnataka Minister Madhu Bangarappa

However, the minister clarified that the government is doing it in the interest of the students.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Jul 11 2023, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 08:18 ist

A state-level education policy is likely to be implemented in the state from the next academic year.

School Education and Literacy minister Madhu Bangarappa said this on Tuesday while addressing a news conference in Bengaluru.

“We will form different committees of experts to discuss and decide on the new policy for the state and hope to get a new policy by next year,” said the minister.

Mentioning about the announcement made by the Congress in the manifesto, Madhu Bangarappa said, “We have announced scrapping National Education Policy (NEP) in our manifesto and implementing announcements in the manifesto is our priority. There are certain forces in NEP which we do not want to happen.”

However, the minister clarified that the government is doing it in the interest of the students. With this decision, the department has to stop the framing of Karnataka Curriculum Framework (KCF) which was under process in line with the National Curriculum Framework released by the Union Education ministry.

‘Thrown away’

Madhu said that the Congress government has not just removed lessons of right-wing thinkers from the textbooks, but “they have been thrown away.”

Replying to the question during a news conference, the minister said, “Textbooks should not be based on ideology and that is why some of the lessons were not just removed, but thrown away.”

He stated that, to avoid confusion among students, the government has decided to stick to some major changes in the textbooks. “There are even words which give wrong description and meaning, but changing everything this year would cause pressure among students and considering the interest of the students we have brought in some major changes in textbooks,” he stated.

Education
Madhu Bangarappa
National education policy
Karnataka

