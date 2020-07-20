State forms seven teams for Covid-19 hospital admissions

The state government on Sunday formed seven teams of officials to facilitate the admission of Covid-19 patients referred to private hospitals in Bengaluru.

Each team will be headed by a senior IAS and IPS officer and will attend to matters concerning hospitalisation and reserving beds, said the order issued by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar.

Among other things, the teams have been tasked with ensuring that Covid patients referred by the BBMP are not denied beds reserved under the government quota.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

The teams will also monitor admissions at private hospitals to ascertain whether they are adhering to guidelines regarding the “admission of mainly moderately and severely ill patients in hospitals and that they do not block hospital beds needed for moderate and severely symptomatic Covid patients by admitting asymptomatic Covid patients,” the order read.

They will also ensure that the directions of the High Court — which has asked hospitals to display phone numbers of officers to whom a patient/relative can complain if any hospital fails to admit a patient — are implemented.

The seven teams are: Uma Mahadevan (IAS) and Sunil Agarwal (IPS), Mohammad Mohsin and Harishekharan, Ekroop Kaur and Alikana S Murthy, Maheshwar Rao and KT Balakrishna, Kapil Mohan and Ramachandra Rao, Harsha Gupta and D Roopa, and Gaurav Gupta and Alok Kumar.

The government also deputed Director of Medical Education Department to ensure that government quota of beds in private medical institutions is available for patients referred by competent authorities throughout the state.