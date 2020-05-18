State gets Rs 1,201 cr for groundwater recharge

The Union government has sanctioned funds to the tune of Rs 1,201 crore to the Minor Irrigation department under Atal Bhoojal scheme and this money would be utilised for recharging groundwater in 41 taluks of the state.

Speaking at a state-level meeting on implementation of Atal Bhoojal scheme at Chikkanayakanahalli on Monday, Minor Irrigation Minister J C Madhuswamy said that the Union government has sought information from the department about new measures for water conservation.

He directed the officials of the Minor Irrigation department to conduct a research at grass root level on recharging groundwater and water conservation measures and submit a report to the Centre. He said that farmers who use high quantity of water for growing crops should be identified and they should be educated on conservation measures.

The minister said that the Union government has launched a new scheme titled “Jal Jeevan” under which all houses in Gram Panchayat limits would be provided piped water supply.