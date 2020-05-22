State gets Rs 201 cr for disaster mitigation

The Centre has given Karnataka Rs 201.8 crore under a new State Disaster Mitigation Fund that will be used to make relief operations ready in the event of another flooding this monsoon, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said Friday.

According to the minister, the government has information that the monsoon this time will be normal, unlike the unprecedented one

last year.

“Unlike last time, when we got Rs 336 crore, the Centre has earmarked Rs 1,054 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), of which Rs 395 crore has come. The new component this time is the State Disaster Mitigation Fund of Rs 201.8 crore, which we will use to prepare for rehabilitation, hospital and other things required,” he said.

“This time, experts have said that the monsoon will be normal,” Ashoka said.