State mulls IVF clinics in government medical colleges

The State Health Department is planning to introduce IVF (in vitro fertilisation) clinics in government hospitals for the first time. The government is considering this because of the exorbitant costs in private IVF clinics, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

Speaking to DH, he said that the clinics would be established in medical colleges in at least four districts — Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi and Kalaburagi. The clinics will offer assisted reproductive technology at affordable costs or for free.

The project is in the preliminary stages.

Dr Vidya Bhat, Medical Director at Radhakrishna Multispeciality Hospital and IVF Centre, said that on average, IVF in private facilities cost Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh for every treatment cycle. "The success rate for the first cycle is 40% to 50%, hence many women undergo multiple cycles and the cost increases correspondingly."

Sudhakar said the demand for IVF is growing but the high costs in private sector was making it unaffordable for the middle and lower middle classes. IVF centres have mushroomed across Bengaluru in the last few years. "

Infertility rates are growing among both men and women due to irregular lifestyle, work pressure and emotional issues. So there is a need to establish IVF clinics in the government setup. Currently only private facilities offer it," said Sudhakar.

Vani Vilas hospital, which is part of the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, is being prioritised for the project now. The hospital submitted a proposal to the minister on December 6.

"The clinic would require separate infrastructure, equipment and human resources. We have submitted a proposal on this," Dr Savitha C, Medical Superintendent at Vani Vilas, said. The costs have not been calculated yet, it would be done later by the finance department, she said.

"We can train some of our doctors, but they have their regular work too. So we will need to hire new doctors also in specialties like embryology and gynecology," Dr Savitha said.