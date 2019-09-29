State police to train in foreign institutes: Bommai

Home Minister Basavarj Bommai said the State government is contemplating sending police officials, including constables, to foreign institutes to learn various methods of crime solving.

Speaking after receiving the guard of honour from the passing out-parade of the sixth batch of Civilian Police Constables at the Temporary Training school in Hubballi on Sunday, he said the government is planning to send police officials in batches to foreign institutes like Scotland Yard, USA Police Academy, Australian Police and others, which are known for their crime detection, forensic, traffic management and use of technology, for better policing.

He also said every police constable in the State will be provided training in cyber-crime prevention and resolving of cases. “Technology is proving to be the new threat to the society as fake news and provocative messages are being disbursed online by the miscreants to disturb peace in the society,” he said.

Hike in salary

As part of the police welfare measures, he said his government is committed to revising the police salaries and a decision in this regard would be taken soon.

Earlier, speaking to media persons he said chief minister had held a meeting of officials to discuss implementation of Aurad Committee Report. The committee also discussed including constables and sub-inspectors of emergency service, reserved police and others. Due to technical reasons there has been a delay, as soon as the Financial Committee gives its green signal, the issue will be implemented.

Satellite calls

Bommai said the government and Police Department has taken the issue of satellite calls made from forest areas of Belagavi, Udupi and Coastal areas seriously. Recently, the police officials had visited the areas from where the satellite calls were made, however, they did not find any clues. He said police officials are not yet sure whether these calls were an internal threat (Naxals, anti-social elements) or external threats (terrorists). The Home minister said the department is closely monitoring the issue.