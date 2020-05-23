State prepares 1L personnel for fight against pandemic

From doctors and nurses to housekeeping staff, Karnataka has trained and prepared more than 1 lakh personnel to face the Covid-19 pandemic battle.

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has trained healthcare professionals in clinical case management, psychiatric stress management, critical care, biomedical waste management and many others. The officials say that they are fully ready even for the worst situation in the State with this manpower.

Nimhans help

The RGUHS took up this training of doctors, nurses, programme officers, paramedic/allied health sciences staff, Ayush doctors with the help of National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) and other institutes.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar inaugurated most of the training sessions, conducted online across the state.

RGUHS also conducted special training sessions for dental professionals, pharmacy staff, gynaecologists, police officers, family physicians, microbiology professionals, pathologists and even the UG and PG students of the university.

The specialists who conducted this training were from all fields, from physicians to intensivists. The training officers also conducted live demonstration of specimen collection and helped the doctors in remote districts to get their doubts cleared.

What they learnt

Dr S Sachidanand, vice-chancellor of RGUHS, said, “We trained everyone in surveillance, containment, ICU management, treating protocols, how to handle deaths, post-mortem. The intention was to bring everyone on the same page.”

Sachidanand said, “There was one nurse from Mysuru who said she couldn’t stand with Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) even for 10 minutes. But, after the training, she said that she has a mental strength to withstand it for close to six hours of

duty time.”

The officials said that they are also training students to face this crisis. The university is training students, so that they do not have depression or anxiety issues. “Owing to this situation, students tend to think about their classes and the uncertainties. So, we are training them under a programme called Student Minds every week. Motivational speakers talk to them on managing Covid-19 patients,” he added.

The Department of Medical Education said all these training modules are made available on YouTube channels and on the university portal for students.

The university even opened a window for volunteers’ registration, under which over 23,000 volunteers (medical and allied health sciences students) have registered.