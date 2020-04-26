State records just 3 new cases, lowest since March 18

In an incredible downturn, the state reported only three new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. These figures constitute the lowest Covid-19 increase in the state, since March 18, also when only three cases were reported.

However, the state witnessed its 19th fatality on Sunday with a 45-year-old woman (Patient 465), a Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) case died at Victoria

Hospital.

The woman was admitted to RGICD on April 24 but was subsequently moved to ventilator support at Victoria Hospital until Sunday morning, when she succumbed to complications arising from SARI. Three of relatives have also tested positive for Covid-19 and are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

According to Health department officials, the woman had visited a maternity hospital run by BBMP at Moodalapalya (Ward 127), for bleeding, last week.

Among the three new cases reported on Sunday, two from Kalaburagi , including a seven-year-old boy, tested positive while one from Dakshina Kannada contracted virus.

The most illustrative is the case of Patient 503, a seven-year-old boy from Kalaburagi who is a secondary contact of Patient 425, a 26 year-old woman.

However, Patient 425 is herself a contact of Patient 395, a 19-year-old man who was diagnosed as positive on April 20. Patient 395 is a contact of Patient 205, a 55-year-old man who died on April 14 due to complications from the virus. Curiously, Patient 205 only had contact with a person who had returned from Delhi but had tested negative for the disease.