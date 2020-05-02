State reports 12 fresh cases, tally goes past 600-mark

Karnataka on Saturday recorded 12 fresh cases of Covid-19. With this the state’s tally has gone up to 601. Of which, 304 cases are active while 271 patients have been discharged post recovery.

The state also saw two more Covid-19 deaths - one each in Bidar and Bengaluru Urban.

An 82-year-old man from Bidar with severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) complaint, died at the Covid-19 designated hospital in Bidar on April 28. His (P-590) throat swab sample returned positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday.

A 63-year-old man from Bengaluru Urban (P-557), who was also on chemotherapy died due to cardiac arrest at Victoria Hospital. The patient had the complaints of diabetes, hypertension, hypothyroidism, renal failure, and multiple myeloma. With this, the Covid-19 fatalities in the state rose to 25.

Among the 12 new cases reported today (May 2), four are from Bengaluru Urban. Of these, three are contacts of P-565, who had tested positive on April 30 with a complaint of influenza-like illness (ILI). Two cases each have been reported from Tumakuru and Vijayapura while Belagavi, Bagalkot, Chikkaballapura and Bidar have reported one case each.

Except for a case of SARI from Bidar, all others are contacts of previously diagnosed patients.

Minister S Suresh Kumar, also in-charge of Covid-19 media briefings, said, “In the past one week, starting April 26, the state saw 101 new Covid-19 cases but the number of discharges stood at 113. Positive cases on an average are 14 per day while discharges are 16 per day. As many as 53 patients in Nanjangud have been discharged, which is 68% of the total number of cases in the area.”

Odisha labourers’ well-being

The minister said, those who want to enter or exit the state have to register themselves on the Seva Sindhu website. Once they register they will get notifications from the website, he added

“Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a video conferencing with CM B S Yediyurappa on Saturday morning. Patnaik and Pradhan have enquired about Odisha’s migrant workers in our state. The chief minister has assured them that the labourers from Odisha will get employment under various schemes of the state and the Union government,” Kumar said.

“We will screen the migrant labourers before sending them home,” he said.

One-way fare

“Whoever wants to go to other parts of Karnataka by KSRTC buses may pay a one-way fare and go home. Previously, we wanted only 30 people to go in the interest of social distancing, and they were asked to pay two-way fare. But, now a part of it will be borne by the Labour department. Those who come from outside the state will be put in institutional quarantine,” Kumar said.