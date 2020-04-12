 State writes to ICMR for plasma therapy approval

The Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute's (BMCRI’s) ethics committee has cleared convalescent plasma therapy for treating critically ill Covid-19 patients using blood donated by those who have recovered from the disease.

As many as 39 patients have been discharged so far in Karnataka and all are potential donors.

The idea is to use the antibodies that recovered patients have developed (present in their blood), in response to fighting Covid-19, for patients who are on ventilator, as they are not in a position to fight the disease on their own because of weak response from their immune system.

Recently, BMCRI wrote to Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Karnataka, to get the approval of the Indian Council of Medical Research for the same.

"There are two steps. One, an approval from the ethics committee, which BMCRI has already given. Second, permission from the ICMR, for which I have written to them. We applied three days ago. I wrote another letter to the Government of India, to ask the ICMR to expedite the approval," he said.

SARI patients

BMCRI currently has three patients in the ICU. One of them has severe acute respiratory infection (SARI). "The antibodies in a recovered patients' blood will be used to treat critical patients with SARI, if they stop responding to conventional treatment," said Dr C R Jayanthi, dean, BMCRI and member secretary of the ethics committee.

Karnataka's application comes after Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Delhi's pleas to the ICMR to give them permission for the therapy. Kerala's Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences reportedly got the ICMR approval to conduct a clinical trial. The ICMR is reportedly in the process of finalising the protocol for conducting a clinical trial after which the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has to give a go-ahead.

"Those who have recovered have to go through tests for HIV and Hepatitis B. After these diseases are ruled out, we have to work out a model as to how much plasma should be given to which patient, who is eligible for it and select the eligible patients. The idea is SARI patients with COVID-19 will recover faster. We have to see if we can broaden the inclusion criteria. Based on how Indian patients react to the therapy, ICMR has to work out a uniform protocol," she said.