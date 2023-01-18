Stay away from social media, Bommai advises students

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday spent over an hour interacting with students and taking questions from them.

"I wish I can turn back time and become a student again," Bommai said, recalling how it was "great fun" during his time at the BV Bhoomaraddi College Of Engineering & Technology (Hubballi) learning mechanical engineering.

"Of all the professions I enjoyed, politics has been the greatest challenge. Here, not only do we fight outsiders, we also fight our own conscience," Bommai said, adding that he found satisfaction and thrill while working as an engineer and entrepreneur.

To a question on re-introducing elections on college campuses, Bommai's answer was a straight no. "Politics will spoil your golden days. It's your time to learn and enjoy. Don't get into even small-time college politics," he said. He also advised students to limit social media use. "Social media has taken a toll on young minds. You should have your own source of information and an analytical. Restrict your access to social media," he said.

The interaction was held at the RV Dental College auditorium and had students from Belagavi, Hubballi and other locations join virtually. Koo cofounder Aprameya Radhakrishna moderated the session, which was to show Bommai as 'Common Man' CM.

To a question by a dental student on rising oral problems among citizens, Bommai assured her that the government would taken up an awareness campaign using medicos, especially in north Karnataka region. "There's a need to create awareness in north Karnataka, for example, where people chew tobacco and betelnut. A government campaign will be like any other. But if young minds speak, it'll be more effective," he said.

Interactive app

Bommai said the government will launch next month an interactive app like Byju's for competitive exams. "It will be free to use. It'll be a ready reckoner for knowledge," he said.

When a student asked Bommai if board exams can become digital to encourage skill-based testing and not memorisation, Bommai said not yet. "I don't think so. In rural areas, digital is yet to reach people. Till such time every school can handle digital, we'll be denying opportunities to so many. But, that day will come soon. We're also pushing for digital learning," he said.

Bommai also announced plans to provide a dedicated transportation facility for students in remote areas between 7 am and 11 am and 3 pm and 6 pm, likely from the coming academic year.