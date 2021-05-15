Steady decline in daily Covid cases in Bengaluru; Karnataka logs over 41K cases

Bengaluru is witnessing a steady decline in the number of daily cases with 13,402 new infections on Saturday, as Karnataka reported 41,664 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 349 fatalities. The caseload now stands at 21,71,931 and the toll at 21,434, the health department said.

The city had reported 14,316 new cases on Friday and 15,191 on Thursday respectively, from over 20,000 cases during the last weekend.

Saturday also saw 34,425 patients getting discharged after recovery.

As of May 15 evening, cumulatively 21,71,931 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 21,434 deaths and 15,44,982 discharges, a department bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 6,05,494.

While the positivity rate for the day was at 35.20 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.83 per cent.

Among 349 deaths reported on Saturday, 94 are from Bengaluru Urban, Ballari (28), Kalaburagi (21), Tumakuru (18), Mysuru and Shivamogga (15), Bagalkote (14), followed by others.

Mysuru accounted for 2,489 cases, Hassan 2,443, Tumakuru 2,302, Dakshina Kannada 1,787, Ballari 1,622, Belagavi 1,502, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 10,42,714, followed by Mysuru 1,10,316 and Tumakuru 79,341.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 6,66,582, followed by Mysuru 94,053 and Ballari 54,112.

A total of over 2,77,66,478 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,18,345 were tested on Saturday alone.