Stepping out? take permission: Government tells staff

Catching a cup of tea between work will no longer be a casual affair for government employees in the Secretariat.

Censuring its staff for taking frequent breaks during work hours, the state government has now made it mandatory for employees to take permission from their seniors before moving from their seats.

In a circular meant for employees of Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha and MS Building - the Secretariat - the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) has asked all departments to maintain a movement register to monitor the staff.

The circular comes in the wake of complaints Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar have received from public that officials are not available during work hours.

Additional Chief Secretary (DPAR) V Manjula has stated in the circular that any employee or official wanting to step out during office hours should take permission from their senior. "The government will take disciplinary action against any employee who is not present in their seat during work hours without taking prior permission," the circular read.

Heads of departments have to create awareness among government employees about maintaining schedule, while ensuring that the staff do not take long breaks or go out for their personal work. Further, senior officials should inspect departments to ensure that these movement registers are maintained properly, the circular further said.

Commenting on the circular, an official working in MS Building said it was a step in the right direction. "Departments already have a movement register. However, some maintain it regularly while others do not. I believe a majority of the officials are available during office hours. However, there is a small section of employees that does not follow the norms. The government's direction comes as a warning to them," the official said.

Manjula told DH that the circular was 'routine' and issued to reiterate to all departments that the movement register must be maintained. "Sometimes employees might have gone to another office of the Secretariat on work itself. Maintaining the register will ensure that there is no wrong impression about them not being present in their seat. This is a routine circular issued to emphasise work ethics," she said.