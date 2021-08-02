Stir at Karnataka border against curbs on Kerala vehicles

People from Manjeshwara in Kasargod staged a protest at Talapady on the Karnataka-Kerala border on Monday morning, against the fresh restrictions imposed by Karnataka for entry from Kerala, in view of the high number of Covid cases in Kerala.

Representatives from various political parties and a section of local people blocked the entry of vehicles from Karnataka to Kerala to protest against the restriction of entry from Kerala to Karnataka. The protest lasted for about one hour and was withdrawn after police interfered, sources said.

The protest was staged mainly against the authorities in Karnataka insisting on RTPCR negative certificates from those entering Karnataka from Kerala, including those who have taken both doses of the Covid vaccine.

Karnataka imposed fresh restrictions as Covid cases in Kerala remain high and the border areas in Karnataka (close to Kasargod), are also witnessing an increase in Covid cases. Sources in Talapady said the movement of people for essential services, like those travelling to hospitals in ambulances and students with hall tickets going to attend examinations, were not affected by the restrictions.