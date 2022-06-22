Stone masons move HC, seek mining permission

The Bhovi community members claimed that it was their traditional occupation

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 22 2022, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2022, 22:22 ist
Karnataka High Court. Credit: DH file photo

Traditional stone masons from the Bhovi community have moved the High Court seeking permission to continue their stone cutting occupation at Meesaganahalli in Bengaluru rural district.

The High Court, considering their petition, directed the authorities on June 9 to look into the plea of the masons within 10 days. The PIL was filed Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Kallu Kutukara Bhovi Sahakara Sangha. The members of the Bhovi community were involved in stone cutting across 28 acres of government land in the village. The authorities had ordered them to stop the activity.

The Bhovi community members claimed that it was their traditional occupation and sought permission to continue the same.

Karnataka
Karnataka High Court

