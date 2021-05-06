Stop communal hatred, civil society group tells BSY

A day after Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya received flak for ‘targeting’ BBMP staffers from a minority community, historian Ramachandra Guha on Thursday said the chief minister should step in and prevent the spread of communalism.

In an online press conference, intellectuals and civil society organisations while welcoming the efforts to expose the bed-blocking scam, demanded the MP along with MLAs Satish Reddy, Ravi Subramanya and Uday Garudachar to apologise for disturbing the communal harmony.

During his visit to the BMBP war room, the MP had questioned the appointment of 17 staffers from minority community, a video clip of which was used to spread hatred and fake news across social media.

Read | The Tejasvi Surya Effect: Trauma, harassment and suspension

Calling the pandemic the ‘greatest crisis the country is facing after the partition,’ Guha urged the senior politicians from all the parties to come together to fight the pandemic.

“All our attention should be on containing the crisis and the state cannot afford communal violence at this point of time,” he said and demanded that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa should step in to prevent the spread of communalism.

Leo F Saldanha of the Environment Support Group said that the whole episode seemed like a “well-calibrated approach to divert attention.” He stressed that to contain the pandemic, the state government should use the powers available under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, instead of following the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Abdul Suhaib from the Student Islamic Organisation pointed out that the communal comments have created an atmosphere of pain and anguish among the volunteers in the community. “Many in the community are scared to even call the BBMP now,” he said.

Read | Covid-19 red alert: ICUs are full in 7 Karnataka districts

The activists said that the staffers were sacked from duty after the MP’s intervention and the activists have demanded that along with an open apology, Surya should also provide monetary compensation to the workers.

Human rights advocate Maitrayi Krishnan said a complaint had been registered with the Siddapura police station for incitement of hatred. She demanded the police to register an FIR at the earliest and take strict action against anyone who attempts to spread communal hatred.