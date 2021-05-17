Stop 'hotchpotch' decisions, angry Minister confronts BSY

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had to face the ire of Minor Irrigation Minister JC Madhuswamy who lashed out at the government on Monday alleging apathy in addressing Covid-19 problems in the Tumakuru district.

Madhuswamy, who is the minister in charge of Tumakuru, told Yediyurappa during a video conference that the pandemic cannot come under control if the government continued taking "hotchpotch" decisions, which he said made things difficult.

"We need 28 KL oxygen, but we're getting only 17-18 KL. I begged (Deputy CM) Ashwath Narayan to sanction an oxygen plant, but it wasn't done," Madhuswamy said.

Tumakuru currently has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases after Bengaluru.

The irate minister was also seen telling the CM to first ensure that those with him worked efficiently, before reviewing the work done in the districts.

"Ask those with you to work liberally with the sense that the state belongs to everyone. Even when we point out issues, none bothers to addressing them. Later if you complain about lacunae, how can we solve the problems," Madhuswamy asked. "Our district hasn't received a single small solution to the problems."

Madhuswamy cited testing as an example of the government's erratic decisions: "One day you stop, another day you say continue, then you send equipment, then you suddenly ask us to stop rapid antigen tests (RAT). If hotchpotch decisions continue, we may not be able to control this pandemic disease."

Yediyurappa said Tumakuru received 23 KL oxygen on May 16, which Madhuswamy contested.

The minister also red-flagged the availability of remdesivir, while seeking permission to allow Tumakuru to use up all its available vaccine stock.

Madhuswamy is known to be outspoken. Last month, he publicly decried "authoritarian policies" of the Centre on state subjects.

However, he is visibly keeping a low-profile ever since Yediyurappa reshuffled ministerial responsibilities, taking from him the law and parliamentary affairs portfolio early this year. In fact, Madhuswamy threatened to resign after he lost the minor irrigation portfolio, forcing Yediyurappa to give it back to him.