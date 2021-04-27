Stop IPL, turn Chinnaswamy stadium into Covid hospital, Karnataka MLC demands

Even as some of the cricket players have been pulling out of IPL in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should cancel IPL games, Congress MLC Prakash Rathod has demanded on Tuesday.

"Bubble fatigue has taken a toll on the mental status of players. Is it necessary to continue IPL games when the country is witnessing highest number of covid cases in the entire world? The scenes of bodies being burnt in open places have caught the eye of the world," he said in an official statement.

Read | Karnataka reports 31,830 fresh Covid-19 cases, active cases cross three lakh-mark

Questioning the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Rathod sought to know why the association was "adamant" to host IPL games in Bengaluru.

The government must take measures to convert Chinnaswamy Stadium into a huge Covid hospital. It should also immediately urge BCCI and KSCA to cancel IPL events in Bengaluru, the legislator demanded.

Not just cricket, it was about time that the government suspended all sports activities in the state until normalcy was restored, Rathod further urged.