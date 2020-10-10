Stop 'Vidyagama' immediately: Basavaraj Horatti

MLC Basavaraj Horatti on Saturday urged the State Government to immediately stop the 'Vidyagama' scheme to check the spread of Covid-19 infection among teachers, students and parents.

"This scheme is not helping even 10% of students. It is being run just for publicity. More than 2,000 teachers were infected with Covid-19 and over 100 teachers have died in the State so far. Parents are also opposing this scheme," he said.

"Instead of 'Vidyagama', students of higher primary and secondary sections can be asked to come to school in batches of only 10 students so that social distancing can be maintained in classrooms. Remaining students can attend online or radio classes. There is nothing wrong even if 2020-21 is declared as zero academic year in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases," he opined.

"I have already written letters to the Chief Minister and Education Minister seeking cancellation of the 'Vidyagama' scheme," Horatti added.