Strengthen legal defence teams to protect govt land: KARC to Karnataka govt

Raising alarm over significant losses to the Karnataka exchequer due to numerous litigations over government land in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, the Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission (KARC) has recommended that the government strengthen its legal defence teams in the districts.

It has also highlighted severe discrepancies in mobile number database of Revenue department bodies, such as Stamps and Registration department, as close to a quarter of the numbers were wrong as they were either dummy numbers or provided by middlemen.

The KARC report submitted to the government noted that if government lands in the twin districts “were not saved by proper legal defence, great loss would be caused to the government.”

It suggested appointing a retired judge at district level as legal advisor, apart from offering such advisors to each of the tahsildars in the said districts.

In its recommendations for Stamps and Registration Department, KARC noted that “20% to 25% of numbers entered in the database are wrong numbers. The feedback is that many mobile numbers are entered by middlemen either as dummy numbers or of the middlemen themselves.”

Though insisting on OTPs sent to mobile numbers could cause delay in providing services, ensuring correct numbers is essential, it said.

Highlighting the need to reduce delays and systemise land acquisition process, KARC said that a land acquisition management software system should be developed by the Revenue department.

The Bhoomi cell has initiated steps in this regard, the report said, adding that linking all softwares concerned with land acquisition could prevent many litigations and disputes.

KARC found that an average applicant visited a government office thrice or more to obtain a service.

The reasons: Officer asking to re-submit documents, urgency over the documents, document applications rejected, applications misplaced and delay in providing service.

“Documents once submitted for any other purpose may be stored in a database and should be auto-fetched in case of applying for any other service. Similarly, applications with any deficiencies should not be rejected summarily,” the KARC, under former chief secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, has said.