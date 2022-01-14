Strengthen surveillance at border areas of Karnataka, says Kota

Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said the officials to consider the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Karnataka government seriously. All the precautionary measures taken during the first and second wave of Covid-19 should be strictly implemented. Surveillance should be strengthened at border areas, he said.

He was speaking during a review meeting on Covid-19 and rain damages at the Zilla Panchayat hall on Friday. "No adolescent should be denied of vaccine. All the school dropouts should be vaccinated. The district should complete vaccination drive for the children in the age group of 15 to 18 within three months," he directed.

The infected people in home isolation should be strictly monitored. In case if they were found loitering in public places, they should be shifted to Covid care centres, he said.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Reacting to it, DC Dr B C Sateesha said that teams have been constituted to keep an eye on those in home isolation. In addition, nodal officers have been appointed at the Gram Panchayats.

MLA K G Bopaiah sought to know whether Covid care centres have been opened in the district. "If we fail to take Covid-19 seriously, then the cases will increase. The Gram Panchayat-level task force meeting should be convened on Monday to reactivate it," said the minister.

The DC said that old Covid care centres have been identified. If the positivity rate is 5%, then schools will be closed down. Such a situation has not arisen in the district.

MLC Veena Acchaiah said that there are 256 active Covid cases in the district and also sought information on a number of people undergoing treatment in ICU. To which, District hospital's Dr Manjunath said that two infected are undergoing treatment in ICU.

DHO Dr Venkatesh said that Covid-19 cases are on rise in the district in the last four days.

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH: