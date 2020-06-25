Strict action to be taken in Bengaluru to contain Covid-19: B S Yediyurappa

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said stringent action will be taken in the coming days to contain the spread of Covid-19 in Bengaluru and sought the co-operation of people to prevent another lockdown in the city.

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಸಮಸ್ತ ನಾಗರಿಕ ಬಂಧುಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮನವಿ ತೀವ್ರವಾಗಿ ಹರಡುತ್ತಿರುವ ಕೋವಿಡ್ ಸೋಂಕು ಮುಂದಿನ ಹಂತಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಹರಡದಂತೆ ತಡೆಯಲು ಹೋಮ್ ಕ್ವಾರಂಟೈನ್ ನಿಯಮಗಳನ್ನು ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು ಬಿಗಿಗೊಳಿಸಿ ಕಡ್ಡಾಯಗೊಳಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಈ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ, ಈ ನಿಯಮಗಳ ಪಾಲನೆಯ ಮೇಲ್ವಿಚಾರಣೆ ನಡೆಸಲು ಸ್ವಯಂ ಸೇವಕರಾಗಿ ನೀವೂ ಸಹ ಕಾರ್ಯ ನಿರ್ವಹಿಸಬಹುದು. 1/2 — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) June 25, 2020

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Cabinet meeting, he noted that the number of cases had spiked in Bengaluru in the last few days. "We have sealed some areas of the city. At noon today, a meeting will be held with ministers and senior officials to discuss measures to contain the spread of the pandemic. We have decided to take strict action," he said.

Another meeting is scheduled with all MLAs and ministers representing constituencies in the city on Friday, to discuss the same.

Compared to other cities the cases are not out of control, he said, seeking public cooperation to curb the spread of Covid-19. "Though opportunity was provided for free movement of people after the lockdown, social distancing was ignored resulting in cases in slums and other areas. If you don't want Bengaluru to be sealed again, people should please cooperate," he said.