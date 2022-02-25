Stuck in Ukraine bunkers, Indians cut off from outside world

Amidst reports of Russian forces taking over the city of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, several Indian students, including a few from Bengaluru, are waiting for a miracle while holding their breath in the bunkers of school buildings.

A student from Bengaluru pursuing a medical degree at a university in Kyiv told DH that they do not know what is happening outside, except hearing sounds of explosions.

Chinmayi Chandrashekar, a student stuck in Ukraine, said, “We have taken shelter in a bunker created at a school basement where there are no basic facilities and it’s been close to 20 hours since we had our last meal”.

According to Chinmayi, there are at least eight students from India. Some from various districts of Karnataka have taken shelter in the basement bunker of a school basement. “Two days ago, we were told to shift to bunkers as soon as we hear the siren. On Friday morning around 6.30 am, we heard the siren and shifted to this nearest bunker. It is so cramped that you cannot even properly stretch your legs or sleep,” she said.

The students revealed to DH that the bunker is only 30 minutes drive from the Indian Embassy. “We have been calling up the embassy for help and evacuation and they are telling us to just stay wherever we are now stating that this is the safest place in the city,” revealed another student.

Meanwhile, the students even said that they have no information about the evacuation or airlifting.

