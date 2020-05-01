Students not happy with GetCETgo app

The students who have subscribed to GetCETgo app developed by the Higher Education department have felt that the app is of "poor quality."

For the last 10 days, over 10,000 students who have registered for the Common Entrance Test (CET) and the National eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) have downloaded the app. But a majority of students who are using it have expressed that the app was having "too many disturbances."

"There are too many pop up advertisements that appear between the classes and this is disturbing. We are wasting half the time closing the advertisements," a student said.

Users have even raised complaints that they are unable to download PDF files. "When the app is developed for students it should be student-centric and there should not be any provision for advertisements. If advertisements appear in between we cannot concentrate on the class," says another student.

Some students even posted their comments in the comments box complaining that the app was "terrible and not user-friendly."

The department has spent around Rs 80 lakh to develop the app and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa launched the app on April 20.