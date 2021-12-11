Students tender apology to teacher for bullying him

The video of students apologising to teachers has also gone viral on social networking sites

Speaking on the occasion, Hindi teacher Prakash Bhoger said, students come to the school for learning and school is like a temple. Credit: DH Photo

A day after a video showing a five-member group of SSLC students bullying their teacher by putting a dustbin on his head during class hour went viral, they have tendered an apology to the Hindi teacher Prakash Bhoger by falling on his feet in the premises of government high school at Nallur in Channagiri taluk on Saturday.

The teacher had advised students not to bring gutka packets to classrooms on December 3. But students bullied him and put a dustbin on his head.

One of the students had recorded it on his cell phone. The incident came to light on Friday after it went viral on social media. Following this, mischievous students apologised to the teacher in the presence of police and parents and they also fell on the feet of the teacher.

Also read: Karnataka: Video of students bullying teacher in classroom goes viral

Speaking on the occasion, Hindi teacher Prakash Bhoger said, students come to the school for learning and school is like a temple.

"Teachers advising students when the latter harm sanctity of the school is quite common. But these students harassed me. I have forgiven them considering their future. Such incidents must not be repeated in the school in the future." 

 Six SSLC students of the C section of the school had lodged a complaint at Channagiri police station seeking suitable action. Police registered a case in this regard.  

