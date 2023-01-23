Study highlights need to protect tiger corridors in Western Ghats

In a first-of-its-kind research into the life of tigers in Karnataka, the forest department has found that tigers are roaming up to 300 km, stressing the need to avoid fragmentation and the conservation of the corridors connecting the protected areas.

Karnataka has five tiger reserves: Bandipur, Nagarahole, Biligiri Ranganatha Swami (BRT), Bhadra and Kali.

The reserves are connected by four corridors: Anshi Dandeli-Sharavathi valley; Sharavathi-Kudremukh-Bhadra reserve; Someshwara-Mookambika-Shettihalli-Bhadra wildlife sanctuary; and Bhadra-Kudremukh-Pushpagiri-Talakaveri-Brahmagiri-Nagarahole corridor.

The study, taken up as part of the population estimate for tiger reserves in Karnataka, showed that wildlife corridors were vital for the future of the tiger reserves within and outside the state.

Officials found that a tiger named Kali_S14781 in Kali tiger reserve has come all the way from Chandoli national park, located over 300 km away in Maharashtra, where it was captured in 2018.

While it is natural for tigers to roam for around 200 km in the home range, the tiger’s journey of 300 km south was indicative of the importance of the corridor.

“The corridor connectivity of the Western Ghats is still intact and viable and the population of tigers in this large landmass should be considered a single population. Kali Tiger Reserve has the potential to be a key source habitat for tigers in the Central-Northern Western Ghats,” the study noted.

Within Karnataka, Bhadra17_U59, the tiger captured in Bhadra reserve in 2017, had moved to Anechowkur area of Nagarahole in 2020.

Officials also found tigers moving between Nagarahole and BRT, Bandipur and MM Hills.

The corridors play a key role in the movement of tigers between the reserves in Karnataka to Mudumalai, Sathyamangalam and Wayanad reserves in neighbouring states.