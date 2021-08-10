Stuntman death: New norms soon, says Karnataka CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the government would issue fresh orders on safety norms to be followed by the film industry, after a stuntman died on the sets of an upcoming movie on Monday.

“Such incidents are coming to light. There are norms already, but some are not following them. We will issue norms with more clarity that make it easy to obtain the necessary permissions, while ensuring that no one indulges in such activities without the requisite clearances," Bommai told reporters.

The fresh orders will be issued in a day or two “keeping all things in mind,” he added.

Vivek, the 35-year-old stuntman, died of electrocution on the sets of Love You Rachu in Jogenahalli near Bidadi. He came in contact with a high-tension wire while performing a stunt.

In 2016, two stuntmen Uday and Anil drowned while performing an action scene for the film Maasthi Gudi at the Thippagondanahalli reservoir.

Meanwhile the director, fight master and crane operator on duty during the shooting have been remanded into 14 days judicial custody by a local court. Producer Gurudeshpande and production manager Fernandes have absconded the police have launched a hunt to trace them.