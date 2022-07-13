Sub-inspector arrested in PSI scam

The CID on Wednesday arrested a sub-inspector posted recently to the Anugondanahalli police station in Bengaluru Rural.

Manoj, a sub-inspector from the 2019 batch, allegedly collected Rs 50 lakh each from Harish and Somanath who took the PSI exam last year. Of this, he allegedly gave Rs 60 lakh to Harsha, an FDA posted in the police recruitment wing who has been arrested in the scam.

According to sources, Manoj reported for work at the Anugondanahalli police station two days ago and then went on leave.