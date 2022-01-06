Sudhakar says third Covid wave won't last long

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Wednesday that this wave (third wave) of Covid triggered by the Omicron variant would not last long and the looming threat of the infection would fizzle out in a few weeks.

The minister’s statement is aimed at allaying fears among the public and reassuring the industry affected by the curfew orders.

Also Read | Bengaluru police station may be shut as woman cop tests Covid positive

Drawing a parallel from other parts of the world where the Omicron variant is fuelling the Covid surge, Sudhakar told media persons, “Unlike the first and second wave that lasted for 3 to 5 months, the third wave triggered by the Omicron variant will not last long. But the ensuing five to six weeks are crucial to deciding on its future. If we stay cautious, then we will sail through this difficult phase. It will come down at the same speed in which it is doubling now. World over, this has been the case. Hence, keeping in mind the safety of all of us, we have to adhere to the rules issued by the government.”

The minister said that Karnataka is currently in the third position in the country in vaccinating youths in the 15-18 years age group.

“We have already vaccinated 25% of the target population. One in every four children is vaccinated in Karnataka. We are working on a direction to complete the vaccination of this target group in another 10 to 15 days,” Sudhakar said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: