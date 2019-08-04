Sudhir Krishnaswamy is NLSIU VC

Noted law scholar Prof Sudhir Krishnaswamy has been appointed vice-chancellor of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU).

Krishnaswamy is an alumnus of the same university. A recommendation by the high-level committee comprising SC judge Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar, retired SC judge Justice V Gopala Gowda and Prof V S Elizabeth to appoint Prof Krishnaswamy was approved by the executive council of NLSIU.

Krishnaswamy graduated in BA, LLB from NLSIU in 1998 and has been a teaching fellow at the Pembroke College, Oxford University. He also served as assistant professor at NLSIU and a professor at the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences in Kolkata. Prof Krishnaswamy is also the co-founder of the Centre for Law and Policy Research (CLPR).

According to sources, the high-level committee, which met in July, had interviewed Prof Krishnaswamy, Prof Sashikala Gurpur and Prof Srikrishna Deva Rao and subsequently, recommended Krishnaswamy for the post. He had previously worked with the Dr Kasturirangan Committee on Governance of Bengaluru and the Prime Minister's Committee on Infrastructure.