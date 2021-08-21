Sulking Anand Singh stays away from CM event

Minister Anand Singh, who has been sulking over the allocation of 'low key' portfolio, on Saturday failed to turn up at Jindal airport to receive Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Bommai made a brief stopover at Jindal airport en route to Almatti reservoir

Ballari MLA Somashekar Reddy and several leaders from the district, however, met Bommai and discussed about development of the region at airport. But Anand Singh, who'd skipped the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, did not show up at the airport, giving rise to speculations.

Singh had also stayed away from the Janashirwad Yatra, attended by Union minister Bhagwanth Khuba, in Ballari on Thursday.

Whenever a chief minister visits a district, as per the protocol, the district minister has to receive him/her. But Anand Singh failed to turn up at the airport, dropping a hint that all's not well within the ruling party.

Singh had on Friday received Vice President Venkaiah Naidu when the latter arrived in Hosapate for a two-day Hampi and TB dam visit.

Anand Singh is unhappy with the state leadership for not being given the portfolio/s he wanted. Repeated efforts by Bommai and former CM B S Yediyurappa have failed to pacify the sulking Singh.