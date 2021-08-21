Sulking Anand Singh stays away from CM event

Sulking Anand Singh stays away from CM event

Bommai made a brief stopover at Jindal airport en route to Almatti reservoir

DHNS
DHNS, Ballari,
  • Aug 21 2021, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2021, 03:47 ist
Minister Anand Singh. Credit: DH Photo

Minister Anand Singh, who has been sulking over the allocation of 'low key' portfolio, on Saturday failed to turn up at Jindal airport to receive Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Bommai made a brief stopover at Jindal airport en route to Almatti reservoir

Ballari MLA Somashekar Reddy and several leaders from the district, however, met Bommai and discussed about development of the region at airport. But Anand Singh, who'd skipped the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, did not show up at the airport, giving rise to speculations.

Singh had also stayed away from the Janashirwad Yatra, attended by Union minister Bhagwanth Khuba, in Ballari on Thursday.

Whenever a chief minister visits a district, as per the protocol, the district minister has to receive him/her. But Anand Singh failed to turn up at the airport, dropping a hint that all's not well within the ruling party.

Singh had on Friday received Vice President Venkaiah Naidu when the latter arrived in Hosapate for a two-day Hampi and TB dam visit.

Anand Singh is unhappy with the state leadership for not being given the portfolio/s he wanted. Repeated efforts by Bommai and former CM B S Yediyurappa have failed to pacify the sulking Singh.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Anand Singh
Karnataka
basavaraj bommai

Related videos

What's Brewing

How selective breeding may help reefs survive heating

How selective breeding may help reefs survive heating

Indian children at high risk of climate crisis impacts

Indian children at high risk of climate crisis impacts

In Pics | Traditional Onam sadhya dishes you should try

In Pics | Traditional Onam sadhya dishes you should try

'Potentially hazardous' asteroid to pass by Earth today

'Potentially hazardous' asteroid to pass by Earth today

So what’s in an Onam ‘sadhya’?

So what’s in an Onam ‘sadhya’?

The rise and rise of Hombale Films

The rise and rise of Hombale Films

DH Toon | Petrol is cheaper in Taliban's Afghanistan?

DH Toon | Petrol is cheaper in Taliban's Afghanistan?

 