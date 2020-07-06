Sumalatha Ambareesh tests positive for coronavirus

Sumalatha Ambareesh tests positive for coronavirus

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 06 2020, 20:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 20:35 ist
Sumalatha Ambareesh file photo (DH Photo)

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, who has starred in over 220 films and was married to late actor-turned-politician Ambareesh, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. 

She detailed about her discomfort, which she had been experiencing since Saturday, and reassured well-wishers that she would be okay in a Facebook post. 

She went on to inform people that those who had been in contact with her over the past few days, their details have already been shared with the necessary government authority. She has still urged people, who met her and are showing symptoms, to get tested.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sumalatha Ambareesh
Coronavirus
Karnataka
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Jurgen Klopp and the art of leadership

Jurgen Klopp and the art of leadership

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Great Lockdown: World economy faces steep climb up

The Great Lockdown: World economy faces steep climb up

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

 