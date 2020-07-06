Sumalatha Ambareesh tests positive for coronavirus

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, who has starred in over 220 films and was married to late actor-turned-politician Ambareesh, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

She detailed about her discomfort, which she had been experiencing since Saturday, and reassured well-wishers that she would be okay in a Facebook post.

She went on to inform people that those who had been in contact with her over the past few days, their details have already been shared with the necessary government authority. She has still urged people, who met her and are showing symptoms, to get tested.