Sunil Kanugolu to be CM Siddaramaiah's advisor?

Poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu, the man credited with the success of the Congress' assembly election campaign in Karnataka, is likely to be appointed as advisor to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

There is no clarity yet on the nature of Kanugolu's work as Siddaramaiah's advisor, but a source in the Chief Minister's Office said his onboarding had been finalised.

Kanugolu, a former consultant with McKinsey, was earlier associated with ace pollster Prashant Kishor. Along with Kishor, Kanugolu was among the key members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2014 campaign. Kanugolu has also worked with the DMK and Siromani Akali Dal.

In Karnataka, Kanugolu helped script the Congress' campaign, including the viral '40% commission' and 'PayCM' narratives.

Through his company Mindshare Analytics, Kanugolu kept feeding Congress leaders key insights based on which the party took up course corrections along the way.

He even joined the Congress in the run-up to the Assembly elections.