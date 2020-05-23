Supplemental oxygen systems planned for all hospitals

It took a pandemic to 'breathe' life into public hospitals as the state government is equipping all district, taluk hospitals and community health centres with high-flow nasal cannulas and oxygen pipelines.

Though assisted oxygen is helpful in respiratory distress caused due to any illness, the state does not have all its beds equipped with supplemental oxygen systems.

Now at a cost of Rs 207.98 crore, it is supplementing 15,893 beds with oxygen. The government estimates that 79,150 patients can be taken care of with this.

Covid-19 Expert Committee member Dr Giridhar Babu said, "The world is learning new ways of stepping up capacity in the Covid-19 crisis. Mumbai has run out of its beds, same with New York. There’s no benchmark. While centralised oxygen supply is common in ICUs, critical care units and post-operative units, it wasn't common to have it for all beds. This is the new normal now. It is preparation for a potential surge in cases."

The health department has invited tenders for the installation of a medical gas pipeline with high oxygen flow system in 18 (125-bed) district hospitals in the first phase.

According to a government order quoting the World Health Organisation (WHO), 75% of Covid-19 patients need 10 litres of oxygen per minute and 25% need 30 litres of oxygen per minute. Now, a centralised system will have pipelines for each bed. In the second phase, 146 (50-bed) taluk hospitals, and thereafter, 206 (30-bed) community health centres will be equipped with oxygen.

Medical education director Dr PG Girish said, "In medical colleges, central oxygen lines are in ICUs and step down ICUs. If it is necessary for the wards, we wheel in the oxygen cylinders. If high-flow oxygen is given to Covid-19 patients, symptoms come down. So, for those medical colleges and district hospitals that have no central oxygen line, we are supplying them."

"High-flow oxygen nasal cannula needs to be connected to the centralised line. Except for obstetric, psychiatric and paediatric beds, we are equipping all beds with oxygen," he said.

"We don't want to disturb deliveries during emergencies. So, we are not touching those beds for Covid-19. Apart from money, we need a liquid oxygen plant, manifold room, and technicians to set up oxygen systems. For hospitals under the medical education department, Rs 58 crore is needed for 4,965 beds. Since most of our hospitals are at tertiary level, most of the beds already have oxygen," he added.