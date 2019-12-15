Support price purchase centre from Jan 1, says Savadi

DHNS, Raichur,
  • Dec 15 2019, 22:49pm ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2019, 23:54pm ist
Lakshman Savadi

The government is committed to responding to the problems of farmers. In order to ease their woes, the government will open a support price centre to purchase all agricultural produce, including paddy, whose prices have fallen, from January 1, informed Deputy Chief Minister Lakshman Savadi, who is also the Agriculture minister.

Speaking after inaugurating Krishi Mela at the University of Agricultural Sciences on Sunday, Savadi said that the Centre had  announced support price to 23 agricultural items.

