Supreme Court awards Rs 53.07 lakh to girl who lost leg in accident

Ten years after a six-year-old girl was run over by a lorry, resulting her losing a and suffering serious injuries to lower limbs in an accident at Kudithini in Ballari, the Supreme Court has awarded her compensation of 53.07 lakh due to permanent disability for life, loss of future earnings and marriage prospects, medical expenses and pain and suffering.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Vikram Nath allowed an appeal filed by minor Roopa through her counsel Sanjay M Nuli against the Karnataka High Court's judgement, which enhanced the compensation from Rs 8,09,000 awarded by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal to Rs 13,65,000 along with interest of six per cent on the enhanced amount.

The counsel for the appellant produced the photographs of the girl, showing the extent of loss of limb and the consequent psychological, emotional and physical pain which she would suffer for rest of her life.

"In fact, the other leg may not be able to support the appellant, when she grows. She will not be able to use any artificial limb and would always have to depend for her daily course and as she grows, she would suffer more physical and emotional distress. She would always require assistance of another person and frequent use of hired means of transport," he submitted.

The counsel also said the girl has also lost marriage prospects due to the accident.

Raising the amount of compensation to Rs 53.07 lakh with interest at the rate of eight per cent per annum, the bench said since the appellant is a minor, an amount of Rs 10 lakh would be disbursed to her father as her guardian forthwith and the rest of the amount would be invested in one or more fixed deposits so as to attract the maximum rate of interest, payable to the guardian of the appellant every month during the period she is minor.

The girl had met with an accident on April 19, 2012 in front of Abiruchi Family Restaurant, Kudithini. She was going back home on foot from the flour mill along with her mother when a lorry dashed against her. The lorry ran over her legs. Besides, she suffered fracture of rib and femur, and dislocation of temporal bones. On account of the injuries, her right leg had to be amputated and there was also a loss of right lower limb with half of pelvis affecting her private parts as well.