Supreme Court commutes death penalty of B A Umesh due to illegal solitary confinement 

The Supreme Court on Friday commuted the death penalty for B A Umesh, after noting that he was kept in solitary confinement at Belagavi jail for a period of 10 years in violation of the law, resulting in "ill-effect on his well being".

A bench of Chief Justice U U Lalit and Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi, however, said he should undergo a minimum sentence of 30 years before considering any remission plea on his behalf.

Umesh approached the top court against the Karnataka High Court's order of September 29, 2021, which dismissed his plea for quashing the rejection of his mercy plea due to delay. He also questioned the decision to keep him in solidarity confinement since the trial court awarded the death penalty to him in 2006.

After going through the facts of the matter, the court noted it took two years and three months to disposal of his mercy petitions at the levels of the President and the Governor and in the entire period between March 3, 2011, and May 12, 2013, a stay of his execution by this court remained in operation.

"The time taken by each of these authorities and the functionaries assisting them cannot be called or termed as “inordinate delay” and secondly, it was not as if every passing day was adding to the agony of the appellant. The order of stay of execution had put the matter in a different perspective," the bench said.

The bench, however, pointed out in the instant case, the death sentence was awarded to the appellant in 2006 by the trial court and the mercy petition was finally disposed of by the President on May 12, 2013. However, he was kept in solitary confinement for a period of 10 years.

"The incarceration in solitary confinement thus did show ill effects on the well-being of the appellant. In the backdrop of these features, in our view, the appellant is entitled to have the death sentence imposed upon him to be commuted to a death sentence to life," the court said.

The top court also clarified that a mercy petition can be filed by a death row convict after exhaustion of all remedies in a court of law and not merely within seven days of rejection of the appeal.

In 2016, the top court upheld the sentence of the death penalty imposed on B A Umesh, a cop-turned-criminal, for raping and murdering a widow in Bengaluru's Peenya Police Station limits on February 28, 1998.

Dismissing his review petition, the court had then said, “the petitioner has become a menace and threat to the society”.

Going through his criminal antecedents, including seven convictions for rape and robbery among others, the court then rejected his plea against capital punishment. The court had said, “there is little hope of rehabilitation and reformation of the petitioner”.

An ex-police constable, Reddy had gained notoriety for his sex crimes, allegedly raping women after their murders.