Supreme Court notice to D K Shivakumar on I-T dept's plea against discharge

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar on a plea filed by the Income Tax department against the decision to discharge him tax evasion cases.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and J K Maheshwari also stayed some of the observations made by the Karnataka High Court.

The court sought response from the matter in four weeks and put it for consideration after six weeks.

The court said that there would be an interim stay on the High Court's observations on the power of the special court to take cognizance of criminal complaint made by the Officer.

The court, however, said it is open to the I-T department to file a fresh prosecution.

The court's order came after hearing senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and C A Sundaram on behalf of the respondent and Additional Solicitor General N Venkatraman for the I-T department.

In April, 2021, the Karnataka High Court had rejected revision petitions by the department against Shivakumar against the special court's decision of February 28, 2019 to discharge the politician in three cases related to raid in August, 2017.

The special court had quashed the proceedings but allowed the I-T department to launch fresh prosecution after estimating the undisclosed income.

The Income Tax Department had filed three complaints against Shivakumar for allegedly evading tax to the tune of Rs 3.14 crore, 2.56 crore and 7.08 crore for the assessment year 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18, respectively.

A panel provision for destruction of evidence was also invoked against Shivakumar as it was alleged that he tore a piece of paper during the raids.