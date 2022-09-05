Supreme Court refuses to consider plea against order to abolish Karnataka ACB

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea against the Karnataka High Court's judgement abolishing the Anti Corruption Bureau.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli asked senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for a private person, Kankaraju as to why the court should consider a plea at his behest.

Rohatgi, for his part, the petitioner was the complainant in the matter. He also claimed the State has challenged the High Court's judgement.

The court, on this, said it would adjourn the matter for hearing, along with a petition by the state government.

On August 11, the High Court's division bench had set aside the order issued on March 14, 2016, for creating the ACB by withdrawing the power vested with the Karnataka Lokayukta to probe all cases of corruption against public servants.

The court had transferred all probes, inquiries and investigations to the Lokayukta. The order had come on a batch of PILs filed by the Advocates Association, Bengaluru and NGO Samaj Parivartan Samudaya and others.