Surging Covid-19 numbers: Karnataka HC passes interim directions to courts

In view of rising numbers of Covid-19, the High Court on Friday passed an interim order extending its earlier order (on guidelines to be followed) till May 29, 2021. The court said that all orders on eviction, dispossession or demolition shall remain in abeyance till May 29.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar said that all interim orders passed by the High Court which are due to expire in the period between April 17 and May 29, 2021, shall continue till May 29.

"It is however made clear that if any party desires to apply for vacating the interim orders, it will be open for the said party to apply to the concerned courts praying for vacating the orders. If such applications are made the courts are free to consider the same," the bench said.

The bench also pointed out that in a notice issued on Thursday, restrictions have been imposed on recording of evidence in civil and criminal cases in courts situated in nine districts, including Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural, that have recorded more than 1,000 positive Covid-19 cases. In the notice, courts were also requested not to pass any adverse orders on the ground of absence of advocates and the accused on bail.

"In case of District and Trial Courts of other districts where number of active cases are more than 1,000, the restrictions on par with District and Trial Courts in Bengaluru Urban District shall be followed," the notice said.