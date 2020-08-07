Suspected Covid-19 patient jumps to death from 4th floor of hospital

A suspected Covid-19 patient ended his life by jumping from the fourth floor of a private hospital at Nehru Nagar here on Friday.
The 72-year-old from Vadgaon suburb in the city had been admitted for treatment in the private hospital on August 5. He took the extreme step on Friday morning, police said. APMC police have registered a case.
Meanwhile, A 32-year-old woman who was home quarantined ended her life by hanging herself in her house in the early of Friday in Sandur of Ballari district. According to the police, the deceased was a teacher at a private school.
The mother-in-law and father-in-law of the woman tested positive for Covid-19 and they were also in-home quarantine. The town police have registered a case.
