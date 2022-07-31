Suspected monkeypox patient in Karnataka has chickenpox

Suspected monkeypox patient in Karnataka has chickenpox: Health Minister K Sudhakar

The Ethiopian is said to be a chronic kidney disease patient who came to Bengaluru for a renal transplant procedure

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 31 2022, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2022, 16:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday said that the Ethiopian national, who was suspected to have contracted monkeypox in Bengaluru, has instead been confirmed to have chickenpox. He said all international travellers from affected countries are being screened on arrival into the state.

"A middle-aged Ethiopian citizen who had come to Bengaluru earlier this month was subjected to a monkeypox test after he was suspected to have its symptoms. His report has now confirmed that it is a case of chickenpox," Sudhakar tweeted.

"All symptomatic travellers arriving from the affected countries to Bengaluru/Mangaluru international airports are being screened, isolated and tested for fever, chills and sweat, lymph node swelling, headache, muscle ache, exhaustion, sore throat and cough, skin rashes," he said.

The Ethiopian is said to be a chronic kidney disease patient who came to Bengaluru from Addis Ababa on July 4 for renal transplantation. He had been quarantined at a private hospital after he had reported symptoms similar to monkeypox.

