'Switching schools may add to trauma of Covid-orphaned kids'

A larger number of children who have lost their parents to Covid are continuing their studies in private schools (61) and colleges (33) than in government institutions - schools (38), colleges (12) and anganwadis (4), say officials of the integrated child protection scheme (ICPS).

Child psychologists say if children are forced to discontinue school due to loss of the breadwinner in the family and put in government schools, the loss of friends and familiar teaching environment may add to the trauma of already having lost their parents.

Last year, the apex court had directed states to ensure that children’s education remains unhindered and they continue studies just like when their parents were alive, even if they went to private schools.

Also Read | New ‘Deltacron’ variant is rare and similar to Omicron, say experts

The court asked states to either consider bearing the cost or to talk to private schools to consider waiving fees.

In Karnataka, two such children have been sent to government residential schools, six to Morarji Desai and two to Kittur Rani Chennamma and Kasturba Balika Vidyalaya, said director (incharge) ICPS Latha Kumari K S.

Dr Roopesh B N, additional professor, department of child and adolescent psychiatry, Nimhans, said, “The child’s whole world would’ve turned upside down because of the loss of his or her parents. There is loss of love, affection and emotional security.”

“As far as possible, we suggest that the child has the same life which he or she had when the parents were alive. If the child is taken out of school, it adds to adjustment difficulties, a feeling of burden and negative feelings,” Roopesh said.

Also Read | India reports 2,503 single-day Covid cases, 27 more deaths

“We suggest that the school is aware of the child’s emotional predicament and provide him or her a long rope. They can excuse the child for not doing homework or not submitting assignments, at least initially,” he said.

When put in a boarding school, though the child is with other kids who are also not with their parents, they may feel aloof when the other children go home once or twice a year for vacations, he said.

Shashi Kumar D, general secretary, Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said, “We have already suggested our member schools to consider cases of such children on a humanitarian basis and provide fee waiver.”

“Already, under section 12(1)(c) of the RTE Act, at least 25 per cent of the strength of the class should comprise children belonging to weaker sections and should get free and compulsory elementary education.”

Check out the latest videos from DH: