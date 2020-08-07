Swollen Krishna, tributaries raise flood threat in North Karnataka districts

The intensity of rains has come down in catchment areas of Maharashtra and Karnataka, but the River Krishna and its tributaries continue to be in spate. A flood warning has been issued to the villages and towns downstream Krishna, Malaprabha and Ghataprabha.

Krishna river and its tributaries have submerged huge tracts of farmlands in Belagavi, Dharwad, Bagalkot and Gadag districts. People and cattle on the banks of overflowing rivers have been evacuated to safety in the basin districts.

As much as 1,50,000 cusecs of water flowed into the Almatti dam on Friday. With the inflows expected to climb further up, the dam authorities let out a staggering 1,80,000 cusecs by lifting all 26 gates for the first time this rainy season. The water level in the dam, the lifeline of north Karnataka districts, as on August 7, was 517.95 metres as against the full reservoir level of 519.60 metres.

The Sheelahalli-Hanchinal bridge has been submerged following the discharge of 1.83 lakh cusecs from Narayanapur dam. With this the link between the island villages of Krishna river in Lingasugur taluk has been cut off. The villagers have to take a 20km detour to reach Lingasugur via Jaladurga bridge.

Ghataprabha, a major tributary of Krishna, is flowing at danger levels in Bagalkot district. The swollen Markandeya river and the discharge from Dupadal dam have added over 30,000 cusecs to Ghataprabha, which is unleashing its fury on Mudhol taluk and

Mahalingapur.

As many as 11 of the 12 barrage-cum-bridges in Mudhol taluk have gone under the swollen Ghataprabha. Several bridges at Nandagaon, Avaradi and Davaleshwar have been submerged following which many villages are cut off.

Good inflows into Malaprabha river have bolstered Naviluthirtha dam. The outflow from the dam in Belagavi district is posing a flood threat to the downstream towns and villages in Dharwad and Gadag districts. Tupparihalla and Benne Halla streams are wreaking havoc in Navalgund

taluk.

With Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru getting torrential rain, the water level in Tungabhadra has gone up considerably. On Friday, as much as 83,376 cusecs of water flowed into Singatalur barrage in Gadag district. The same quantum of water was released downstream Tungabhadra.

UK grapples with landslides

Meanwhile, Uttara Kannada got some respite from rain on Friday, but the Malnad areas of the district are grappling with landslides. Mounds of mud and loose soil along with trees slid at Nage village under Devalamakki GP limits. The hill near Yana Bhairaveshwar temple in Kumta taluk caved in on Friday.

Varada river is flowing at danger levels in Sirisi taluk. Several bridges have been submerged, cutting off many villages.

Meanwhile, two toddlers suffered injuries at Moguru in Dharwad taluk when a wall of their house collapsed on them. Vishwanth Kuri (2) and Yellapa Kuri (4) are undergoing treatment at Dharwad district hospital.